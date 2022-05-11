Police probe murders in Paria, Diego Martin

File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 32-year-old Paria man who was shot on Wednesday morning.

Police said Akeem Garcia was cutting some grass at the side of the road at the Brasso Seco Junction, at around 7.30 am, when he was shot several times.

Residents who heard the gunshots contacted police and a team responded and found Garcia's body. The district medical officer later oversaw its removal to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. No motive has been established for the killing.

SHOT DEAD IN DIEGO MARTIN

In an unrelated incident, police said a 22-year-old Diego Martin man was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon.

They said they received a report of a shooting at Water Wheel Road at around 5.52 pm.

Police went to the scene and found people carrying the body of Ricardo Moreno towards a vehicle. The police took him to the St James Infirmary, where he was declared dead at around 6.15 pm.

West End police and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) are continuing enquiries. No motive was given for Moreno's murder.