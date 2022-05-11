Investigations into WASA shooting ongoing

File photo

A police investigation into Tuesday’s shooting and wounding incident at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) headquarters at Farm Road, St Joseph, is ongoing.

Police said around 7.30 am, a 32-year-old WASA employee was injured when gunmen in a Nissan Wingroad drove into the carpark and shot him.

Estate constables who saw the incident shot at the men before they escaped. Police later retrieved the car used in the shooting, which had been abandoned in Curepe.

The wounded employee was taken to hospital.

In an update on Wednesday police told Newsday he had been discharged and no one has been held in connection with the matter.

WASA’s chairman Ravindra Nanga told Newsday on Wednesday that the authority has, over the past two months, improved its security measures for the safety of its workers.

“I recall there was an incident at Macoya WASA office, but that didn’t have anything to do with WASA operations, or it didn’t affect WASA’s operations.

“There was a recent protest action that turned unruly, and since then we have increased security as well."

Nanga said preliminary investigations suggest the shooting appeared to be associated with issues outside the workplace.