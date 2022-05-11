Hinds dismisses claims of gunplay in official vehicle

Laventille West MP and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

ALLEGATIONS of gunplay inside or outside the official vehicle used by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds have no basis in truth, Hinds has said.

He dismissed the allegation by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

But Moonilal is standing his ground, insisting the vehicle was damaged in some kind of gunplay involving a negligent discharge, and had to be repaired at taxpayers' expense.

On the United National Congress (UNC) platform on Monday night, Moonilal alleged that the state-owned vehicle assigned to Hinds underwent repairs at Camp Ogden for gunshot damage.

Moonilal called on Hinds to state the cost of repairs to the vehicle, which he said is an expensive state asset. He questioned whether it was a negligent discharge and if the shooter was a soldier.

Moonilal said Hinds must clarify whether shot(s) were fired from inside or outside the vehicle, whether he or any other personnel were in danger and whether a report was made to the police.

As he reinstated the St Mary’s Police post on Tuesday, Hinds was dismissive of Moonilal’s claims, saying they were just a distraction on the part of the Opposition MP, who has gained the adverse attention of the police.

“That report is absolutely untrue. It is a figment of his imagination. There is no basis, no truth.”

In response to Hinds’ denial on Wednesday, Moonilal maintained his information was solid.

He again called on Hinds to name the person who made a negligent discharge in or around the vehicle.

“That’s all,” he said in a WhatsApp message. “If it was a soldier, was he named?

“Tell us what action has been taken,” Moonilal demanded.

He said negligent discharge occurs frequently in the military and in such circumstances, the weapon is seized and the soldier suspended pending an investigation.

Hinds must say whether this protocol was followed, Moonilal said.