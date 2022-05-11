Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo in Red Force squad for Hurricanes clash

Akeal Hosein -

ALL-ROUNDER Imran Khan has been retained as captain of the TT Red Force for the resumption of the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day Championships next week.

Khan, who led the team for the first two rounds, will be hoping his successful run continues when Red Force play Leeward Islands Hurricanes from May 18-21 at Diego Martin Sporting Complex. A 15-man Red Force squad has been selected for the round three contest.

Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds and Kirstan Kallicharan have been overlooked after being in the squad for the first two rounds. They make room for West Indies pair Akeal Hosein and Darren Bravo, along with Uthman Muhammad.

In the first two rounds of the tournament Red Force defeated the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Jamaica Scorpions before a break to accommodate the Ireland and English tour of the Caribbean.

The remaining three rounds will be contested in Trinidad.

In the other round three matches, Guyana Harpy Eagles come up against Barbados Pride at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair and the Volcanoes play Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

RED FORCE SQUAD

Imran Khan (captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Isaiah Rajah, Uthman Muhammad, David Furlonge (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager), Clinton Jeremiah (trainer), Jason Pilgrim (physiotherapist)