Trinidad and Tobago boxer Faith Ramnath loses at World Champs

Australian Madeleine Bowen (L) is declared the winner in a minimum weight bout against Trinidad and Tobago's Faith Ramnath at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey on Tuesday. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s boxer Faith Ramnath lost her opening bout at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday.

Ramnath, fighting in the women’s minimum weight 45-48kg category, lost on points 5-0 to Australian Madeleine Bowen in the round of 32.

On Wednesday, TT boxer Tianna Guy will be in action in the women’s round of 32 feather weight 54-57kg category.

Guy will face Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan in the round of 32.

Both fighters will not be suffering from any fatigue as they had first round byes in the round of 64.