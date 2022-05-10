Top scorer Cordner eyes playoffs glory in Turkey

Fenerbahce striker Kennya Cordner -

In-form Trinidad and Tobago striker Kennya "Yaya" Cordner is currently the Turkish Women’s Super League top goal scorer having netted 32 goals during the regular season. Cordner has been sharing the ball as well to rack up 14 assists in her 21 games.

She will be hoping her continue her form to help Fenerbahçe SK go all the way to the title.

Cordner is in her first season with Fenerbahçe and has been instrumental in her team finishing top of the group phase. Her goal spree continued on Thursday, netting the second goal in a 7-2 drubbing of Kocaeli Bayan.

Fenerbahçe SK (58 points) ended the regular season with 19 wins, two losses and one draw. Besiktas were second with 57 points, while Fatih Vatan Spor (47 points) were third.

Cordner returns to action on Saturday against Hakkarigucu Spor in the first leg of the Women’s Super League playoffs.

Prior to her joining Fenerbahçe SK, she had a successful three-year stint with Norwegian top-flight women’s team IL Sandviken. In 2019 she was nominated for Norway's Female Footballer of the Year award. She has represented clubs in Sweden, Australia, Paraguay and USA.

Cordner is the reigning TT Football Association’s Female Footballer of the Year.