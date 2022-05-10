N Touch
Tobago moms enjoy Caribbean Splendor fashion show

A model displays one of the creations at Keyz Studios' Caribbean Splendor 2022 at Rovanel's Resort, Store Bay Local Road, Bon Accord, Tobago, Sunday. Photo by David Reid
TOBAGO mothers were treated to a fashion show, directed by Keyz Studios, at the Caribbean Splendor event at Rovanel's Resort, Store Bay Local Road, Bon Accord, Sunday. The Mother's Day event, organised by Rovanel's Resort and Zanele's Events, featured a luncheon, live entertainment and a fashion show.

A model walks poolside at the Keyz Studios' Caribbean Splendor fashion show at Rovanel's Resort, Store Bay Local Road, Sunday. Photo by David Reid

Keyz Studios director and stylist Keylon Whitlock said the fashion show featured past and current creations from a number of top designers including Zad and Eastman, Vivre by Chelsea, Loud by Afiya, Odinife (Trinidad), Daniel Clarke, Larissa Dalrymple, Odette Jack, Zhane Daniel and Andrew Smith (Tobago).

Whitlock said with covid19 restrictions almost completely removed, people are becoming more comfortable in social settings and want to look good.

Caribbean Splendor was on display at a fashion show on Sunday at Rovanel's Resort. Photo David Reid

"The feedback we've been getting is good. This is the first event post-pandemic. Folks were delighted to be out and looking for more.

"That response was surprising to me. A lot of folks are asking for contacts for designers. Two people bought creations on the spot. Folks are interested in being out again."

This model had all eyes on her on the runway at Caribbean Splendor hosted by Keyz Studios. Phoro by David Reid

He said it was an exciting challenge putting together the creations.

"It was a mixed crowd, but more mature women, so the challenge was to find stuff to fill that Caribbean Splendor – that colour, flair, exaggeration, trails, shoulder details."

A model struts the runway in a fashion show hosted by Keyz Studios on Sunday. Photo by David Reid

Whitlock said the event was enjoyed by all and he was grateful for the input by his team which included Ameika Louis and Kaylah St Hillaire.

