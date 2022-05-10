The killing field of TT

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: One does not know whether to be shocked, afraid or angry at the current murder rate in TT.

It seems as if the country has become a killing field. There is no regard for life and, of course, our politicians, shielded by their everyday security, continue to be totally out of touch with the citizenry.

Brazen daylight murders in the capital city, and elsewhere, seem to have become the norm.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds famously said some weeks ago that "my duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure."

One hopes that he is very happy with the current outcome.

LINUS F DIDIER

via e-mail