Taxi drivers, self-employed must pay taxes

THE EDITOR: It is high time that more people in this country pay taxes.

There are many people who sell food and other items or drive taxis who do not pay any taxes and I firmly believe that this fact needs to change immediately.

People who fall into the self-employed area can at least pay some taxes – a minimum of $100 to $200 every quarter.

Yes, I understand that many people are struggling and that the pandemic has made their income significantly less, but come on, we all need to share the burden.

Yes, I will admit that better needs to be done all around since there has been too much corruption, but trust me, God sees all and knows all and there is a special place in hell for those who have raped the Treasury in different ways.

If more people pay taxes then more funds can be used for a wide variety of things.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, while some folks may see you as the devil in a suit, laws need to be introduced to make accommodation for more people to contribute to the Treasury, please.

Again, a minimum of $100 to $200 every quarter. We all need to share the burden. Life done hard already.

J ALI

via e-mail