Pimento 'customers' shoot Arima vendor dead

AN Arima vendor was shot dead by gunmen who pretended to be customers at the produce stall outside the victim's home on Monday afternoon.

Police said Trevor Le Quay was at his De Verteuil Street home at around 6.20 pm when he was called outside by two men who asked for some pimentos.

While Le Quay was bagging the pimentos the men took out guns and shot him several times before getting into a white Nissan B15 and driving off.

Arima police were called in as well as homicide investigators.

A district medical officer declared Le Quay dead at the scene and his body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre for autopsy.

Investigators said Le Quay was shot in the head, back and buttocks.

Ten spent shells, eight deformed bullets and a fragment were found at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries. Up to press time, no arrests have been made and no motive given for the Arima vendor' murder.