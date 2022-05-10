Penal mother, son chopped to death

A mother and her 12-year-old son were chopped and killed early on Tuesday.

The police said Abbiella Cudjoe, 31, died in her home at Lachoos Road, Penal, and her son, Levi Andrews, died while being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said the woman’s other child, a baby, was found asleep and unhurt in the house.

The incident happened before dawn.

Residents said the woman had an argument with a male relative earlier.