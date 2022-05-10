Mother, stepfather charged with inciting 13-year-old daughter to have sex

THE mother and stepfather of a 13-year-old girl have been charged after attempting to coax her to have sex.

The couple has been ordered to have no contact with the child.

Police said around 4.15 pm on April 6, 2021, the girl was at home with a man and a woman known to her, who then attempted to perform sexual acts on her. She refused their advances but was assaulted.

The couple was arrested by officers of the Rio Claro Task Force.

The woman was charged with cruelty to a child and inciting a child to engage in sex. She was granted $350,000 bail.

The man was charged with sexual touching of a child and was also granted $350,000 bail

The couple must now report to their local police station two days per week, cannot contact the child directly, indirectly or through a third party and cannot to visit her school. They must remain 800 metres away from her at all times.

The case has been adjourned to June 6.