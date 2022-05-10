Masqueraders win Under-16 Cricket Cup

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

CAPTAIN Fareez Ali led from the front to guide Masqueraders to the Sports and Culture Fund Under-16 Cricket Cup 50-over title against Flamingoes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Monday.

Ali snatched 4/16 in 6.4 overs to help bowl out Flamingoes for a dismal 119 in 38.4 overs.

Varisht Ramdeen and Dominic Redhead also troubled the Flamingoes batsmen.

Ramdeen took 3/21 in seven overs and Redhead grabbed 2/21 in six overs.

Alexander Chase battled at the crease for Flamingoes, scoring 47 off 85 balls. He struck two fours and one six in the innings.

Aadian Racha also showed his ability in the middle with 37 off 57 deliveries.

In reply, Masqueraders also lost wickets at the top of the order to give Flamingoes a chance of winning.

However, Maleek Lewis proved to be the difference hitting five fours in his unbeaten 42 off 82 balls to guide Masqueraders to 120/6 in 33.4 overs.

Samir Saroop chipped in with 27 off 19 balls.

Racha, despite coming out on the losing end had a solid match, returning to take 2/18 in eight overs.

Luke Ali was also among the wickets with 2/24 in seven overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

FLAMINGOES 119 (38.4 overs) – Alexander Chase 47, Aadian Racha 37; Fareez Ali 4/16, Varisht Ramdeen 3/21, Dominic Redhead 2/21 vs MASQUERADERS 120/6 (33.4 overs) – Maleek Lewis 42 not out, Samir Saroop 27; A Racha 2/18, Luke Ali 2/24. Masqueraders won by four wickets