Man charged with raping daughter

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after being charged with five sexual offences against his daughter.

A February 2021 police report said a woman and her daughter said during 2017-2021, the girl's father raped her.

The man appeared before a Siparia magistrate on Monday and is expected to reappear on June 7.

He was charged with three counts of sexual penetration, one count of common assault and one charge of cruelty to a child.