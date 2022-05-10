Kjorn Ottley slams 101 not out as Central Sports stay unbeaten

Central Sports’ Kjorn Ottley plays a shot during the T20 Festival match against Alescon Comets, on Monday, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. - AYANNA KINSALE

KJORN Ottley cracked an unbeaten 101 to help Central Sports maintain their flawless record in the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Monday.

Central Sports defeated Alescon Comets by 46 runs to win their third match in a row to win Group A. Joining Central Sports in the semifinals are Clarke Road Utd after ending with two wins and a loss in Group A.

Ottley’s 101 off 54 balls propelled Central Sports to a massive 205/4 in 20 overs.The left-hander struck four fours and nine sixes.

Rayad Emrit played a cameo at the end of the innings, lashing 26 not out off nine balls.

Bowling for Comets, Shatrughan Rambaran picked up 2/37 in four overs. Comets could only muster 159/6 in 20 overs despite a brilliant 69 from Jabari Mills.

Mills struck three fours and five sixes in his 46-ball knock. Sanjay Jawahir and Justin Manick contributed 33 and 32 not out respectively. Experienced cricketer Marlon Richards took 2/15 in three overs for Central Sports.

In the other match on Monday, Clarke Road chased down 195 against Profilbau Victoria Utd to seal a semifinal spot.

Batting first, Victoria were all out for 194 in 19.5 overs.

Kyle Roopchand made 71 off 37 balls (eight fours, five sixes) to lead the way for Victoria and Damion Joachim pitched in with 38 off 21.

Kerwyn Sirju grabbed 4/28 in 3.5 overs and Joshua James bagged 2/38 in four overs for Clarke Road.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh belted 87 off 56 balls (12 fours, one six) to push Clarke Road to 195/4 in 19 overs.

James slammed 38 not out off 18 balls and Vikash Mohan hit 38 off 23.

Vishal Roopnarine tried to limit the Clarke Road batsmen with 3/28 in four overs.

The tournament continues on Tuesday with the last round of matches in Group B.

Preysal will play Queen’s Park I at 11 am and PowerGen will tackle Queen’s Park II at 3 pm. Both matches will be played at NCC.