Heartbreak as little Kimani is found dead

FOUND DEAD: Kimani Francis, two. -

THE 24-hour search for two-year-old Kimani Francis ended in tears and sorrow with the confirmation that his body was found at around 11.05 am on Tuesday.

The search, which began on Monday shortly after he was reported missing from his Tenth Street, Techier Village home at 10 am, never really ended, as teams comprising villagers, hunters, hikers and members of the boy's family, set up camp and continued to search for him during the night.

All of their efforts proved to be in vain when his body was, according to sources, found in an oilfield near his Techier Village home. Various posts on social media, however, have stated the child's body was found in the Guapo river. The police are currently at the scene.