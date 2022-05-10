Haynes: Enough WI talent to fill Pollard void

West Indies Akeal Hosein

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes said former West Indies One Day International (ODI) captain Kieron Pollard will be missed, but believes there is enough talent in the team to fill the void left by the all-rounder.

The CWI selection panel announced on Monday the West Indies senior men’s squad for the upcoming ODI tours of The Netherlands and Pakistan.

The West Indies will visit the Netherlands for three ODIs on May 31, June 2 and 4, followed by another three ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12 in Pakistan.

The upcoming tours for West Indies will be the first two series without Pollard, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month. Nicholas Pooran is the new captain.

A few other experienced players will not be available leaving room for others to shine.

All format all-rounder Jason Holder is being rested to manage his workload, whilst Shimron Hetmyer is also unavailable for selection to be at home in Guyana for the birth of his first child. Evin Lewis was not considered for selection after failing to meet CWI’s fitness criteria. Darren Bravo and Roston Chase have been overlooked.

Haynes, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Monday, said, "I believe (we have others to fill the void). When you look at Pollard's contribution both on and off the field it is not something that we are going to take lightly. He will be missed, but I think people like Rovman Powell, you've got Kyle Mayers, you've got Romario Shepherd and even Akeal (Hosein) playing in the middle there who can bat a little bit and bowl. I think we've got a lot of all-rounders in there and even though we are going to miss Pollard I believe we've got enough there that can do the job for us."

Three newcomers have been named in the squad including fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis and batsman Keacy Carty. Seales and Lewis have played at Test level and Carty is the first player from St Maarten to be selected for the West Indies senior men’s team.

Giving his thoughts on the pace bowlers selected in a CWI media release, Haynes said, “We also have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format. We have a week in The Netherlands and another week in Pakistan and this should provide them with quality opposition to bowl against as we build towards the Cricket World Cup in 2023. (Anderson) Phillip has been around for some time and we know what he can offer, Seales has been very good in Test cricket and (Shermon) Lewis is making a return to the West Indies set-up following some good performances.”

On Zoom, Haynes encouraged the selected players to make a name for themselves. "To play cricket for West Indies is the ultimate. To get an opportunity to play cricket for West Indies I personally will hope that when these guys get the opportunity that they grab it with both hands...show their worth."

The tour of Netherlands will be the first-ever ODI series between the two teams and will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The matches in Pakistan will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Both series form part of the ICC ODI Super League, where teams will have the opportunity to earn points to secure one of the top seven places, excluding the hosts, India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

SQUAD

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jnr

SCHEDULE

West Indies tour of Netherlands

May 31: 1st ODI – VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 2: 2nd ODI –VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 4: 3rd ODI – VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

West Indies tour of Pakistan

June 8: 1st ODI – Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI – Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI – Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi