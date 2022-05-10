Curepe schoolboy, 16, stabbed in stomach during fight

File photo

A fight among schoolchildren at a mall in Curepe on Tuesday afternoon ended with one boy being stabbed and another arrested.

Police said a group of children were at the Priority Mall, Curepe, at around 3 pm when two boys got into a fight.

During the scuffle a 15-year-old form three student pulled out a knife and stabbed a 16-year-old boy in his stomach before running away.

The wounded boy took off his shirt and used his backpack as a makeshift bandage to stop the bleeding as passers-by flagged down police who were on patrol.

Police took the boy to the hospital.

Shortly after, a passer-by brought the 15-year-old boy to the St Joseph police station where he remained in custody.

During a police town hall meeting at the Arima community centre on Tuesday night, ACP Ramnarine Samaroo praised the work of the officers and credited the swift action to the operational command centre.