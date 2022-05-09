Woman killed crossing Diego Martin Main Road

File photo

A WOMAN identified as Shelly-Ann Bascombe died after being struck by a car on Friday.

Police said Bascombe was crossing the Diego Martin Main Road near Massy Stores, around 7.10 pm, when a silver Nissan Wingroad, heading west, struck her.

The driver later told police he tried to veer his car away from Bascombe but the left side of the car hit and threw her several feet in the air.

First responders visiting the scene were unable to revive her. DMO Dr Alberto Balbyena Roldan pronounced her dead and the body was removed. Investigations are ongoing.