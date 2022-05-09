Seven shot as gunmen fire into crowd at Cunupia party

File photo

DISGRUNTLED gunmen went on a shooting rampage at a bar in Cunupia after police intervened and tried to disperse a large crowd attending a party on Sunday morning.

Seven people including two policemen were later treated at the Chaguanas Health Facility for gunshot wounds.

Police received a report of a large party at the bar off the Southern Main Road in Cunupia around 5 am.

When officers arrived, they met other officers from the divisional Task Force trying to disperse the gathering at the party.

Immediately after the Task Force officers left the scene, gunmen opened fire on the crowd.

Sources said that PC Alvin Duprey, 35, of Tabaquite was shot multiple times to his hip, right shoulder and abdomen. PC Khan was shot in his right upper leg.

Police said Amral Khan, 48, of Carlos Street, Warrenville, Cunupia was also shot multiple times.

Kristina James, 21, of Rohan Road, Bon Air, Arouca was shot in the left arm and Leticia Howard, 26, of Jerningham Junction in Cunupia was injured on her left knee during the shooting.

Police said no arrests were made up to press time on Sunday evening. Public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill told Newsday that police are however, following several leads.