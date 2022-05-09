Rudder honoured at Hyatt show

David Rudder performs for patrons during the Live for Us concert at the Hyatt, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

Calypso icon David Rudder received a special commemorative plaque from Nu-Wave Event Solutions Ltd, presented by Culture and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell as he celebrated his 69th birthday this past weekend.

The veteran entertainer performed a slew of his hits at the Live For Us Mother's Day concert at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom in Port of Spain on May 8.

After his performance, Rudder was called back to the stage by MC Jason "JW" Williams, and Rudder's sister Charmaine Samuel presented him with red-velvet cake slices from the Hyatt Regency, said a media release. The event organiser and Mitchell presented the plaque in honour of Rudder's contributions to Trinidad and Tobago's music and culture. Rudder received standing ovations and scores of cheers and whistles from fans, the release said.

The second half of Live With Us featured Kes The Band, opening with Hello and ending with Savannah Grass. Paying homage to Rudder's greatness, Kes saluted the veteran as one of its childhood icons and welcomed him back onstage to perform their 2013 collaboration, Live Yuh Life (Like Yuh Playin Mas).

"Well, we can't take the credit for this one," said Kees Dieffenthaller in a dressing-room interview during the intermission. "This whole concept is the promoter's idea and I actually didn't know that Rudder was on the cast as well until more recently – and then when I found out, it made perfect sense given the occasion and the moment in time.

"I covered Rudder in my schooldays, so I will always look up to him, even as we stand on the strength of his shoulders now and going forward. God bless him with long life and good health. He is a national treasure and a living legend, an icon and we're honoured to have reached a level where we can actually share a stage with him. It's a very surreal feeling every time..."

Live With Us patrons enjoyed an opening performance from Jason "Fridge" Seecharan, as well as interludes from saxophonist Pedro Lezama and pannist Dajean Cain.

There were a few criticisms of the food distribution system and limited menu available on the night, as well as the early closure of the bar and some minor technical difficulties, but most patrons appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience and the organisers took note of the hiccups, the release said.

Nu-Wave Events director Michael Sealy thanked patrons, the Hyatt and support staff, sponsors, entertainers and musicians.

Marketing manager Gleeson Job said this was the first instalment of the Live for US series. He said, "The focus is to provide premium local, regional and international entertainment in a safe environment to persons looking for a new experience."