Penal man wounded in police-involved shooting

A man is hospitalised after being hit in a police-involved shooting before daybreak on Sunday.

The man was at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition nursing a gunshot wound to his left leg, up to Monday afternoon.

Police investigators could not confirm if the man was an innocent bystander or one of the gunmen who shot at an off-duty policeman.

A police report said the policeman was driving his private car along Clarke Road at around 2.30 am on Sunday when he saw a man, who appeared to be holding a gun, get in a white Nissan B15 driven by another man.

He began following the car and called the Penal police station.

The report said the car turned into Oliverie Drive, Lachoos Road, and Smart Avenue.

However, the policeman lost sight of the car and continued driving towards Church Street.

There he saw a car, and the occupants began firing at him.

He became fearful for his life and returned fire.

The police later found the wounded man lying on the ground in a drain near the David Williams grounds.

Residents told Newsday that the wounded man was on his way to lime and was not involved in the shootout.

No one was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.