New Venezuelan envoy meets President Weekes

The new Venezuelan ambassador to TT Alvaro Sánchez Cordero visited President Paula-Mae Weekes accompanied by his wife, Mónica Rey Jiménez. -

The new Venezuelan ambassador, Álvaro Sánchez Cordero, presented his credentials to President Paula-Mae Weekes last Wednesday.

In a press release, the Venezuelan embassy in Port of Spain said the ceremony was attended by the ceremonial guard of the TT Regiment.

After signing the guest book at President's House and presenting his credentials, Sánchez Cordero had a conversation with Weekes.

They agreed on the importance of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela increasing rapprochement and co-operation in areas such as education, culture and trade, in addition to continuing to work closely in the areas of migration and security.

Sánchez Cordero thanked Weekes for the support and solidarity of TT, according to the principles of international law, during "the most critical moments of imperial attacks against the government and people of Venezuela," the release said.

Sánchez Cordero presented Weekes with a box of Venezuelan chocolates as a gift.

Earlier Sánchez Cordero also delivered paid a call to Reita Toussaint, permanent secretary of the Foreign Ministry. Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne was out of the country that day.

“However, the conversation between Ambassador Sánchez Cordero and Toussaint was very productive and fluid. In particular, both emphasised the importance of educational co-operation in language teaching,” the statement said.

Sánchez Cordero was accompanied by his wife, Mónica Rey Jiménez and by the Minister Counsellor of Venezuela, Ricardo Julio Sánchez.

Sanchez Cordero arrived in TT two weeks ago to replace Carlos Amador Perez, now Venezuelan ambassador to Guyana.