Massive search under way for Point Fortin toddler

MISSING: Kimani Francis

A MASSIVE search, spanning over six hours, was under way on Monday for two-year-old Kimani Francis, who disappeared from his home at 10th Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin at 10 am.

Newsday understands that ordinary citizens joined in the search alongside police officers with tracker dogs, a National Security helicopter, drones, and members of several hunters' and hikers' groups.

A river near the toddler's home was searched extensively, as well as the Heritage field in Guapo.

But up to press time the child was still unaccounted for.