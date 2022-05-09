Boystown fight back to win 3-2 in Sweet Sixteen

A Mayaro Utd player (red t-shirt), tries to stay ahead of a Cool It player during action on the opening night of the Sweet Sixteen Football League at the Ojoe Road Recreational Grounds in Sangre Grande, on April 30. - Sweet Sixteen Football League Facebook page

BOYSTOWN fought from two goals down to defeat UWI when action in the Sweet Sixteen Football League continued, at Ojoe Road Recreational Grounds, in Sangre Grande, on Friday.

UWI took a 2-0 lead at halftime with goals from Donovan Derek in the third minute and Emanuel Russell in the 38th.

In the second half, Boystown showed their quality.

Kervin Vincent pulled a goal back in the 59th minute, before levelling the contest in the 75th. Brent Jackson found a late winner in the 90th for Boystown.

In the other match on Friday, Manzanilla Utd and Athletico played to a 1-1 draw.

Joel Dufuel netted in the 53rd minute for Athletico and Kendall Jagdeosingh found the back of the net in the 75th minute for Manzanilla.

On Thursday, Overcome got past Valencia 3-2 and Damarie Hill and G Madrid played to a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday, Cool It faced Family Old Boys and Arima Tigers tackled Dream Team. On Sunday, Generation Next will face Matura at 7 pm and Mayaro Utd will play Futuristic FC at 9 pm.