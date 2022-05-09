Ahye races to season best 10.94 in California

In this July 31, 2021 file photo, TT sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye gets ready for the women’s 100m semi-final two during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic stadium, in Tokyo. On Saturday, Ahye clocked a season-best 10.94 seconds to win the 100m at the American Track League Orange County Classic in California. - (AFP PHOTO)

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye clocked a season best over the weekend to win the women's 100m dash at the American Track League Orange County Classic in California.

Ahye stopped the clock at an impressive 10.94, in a +2.0 wind, to edge 2016 Olympic relay gold medallist Morolake Akinosu (10.98), of the US, for the gold. American Twanisha Terry, 23, took the bronze in 11.01.

This was the second time this season that Ahye has gone below 11 seconds in the 100m. She ran 10.96 for a third-place finish in her heat at the USATF Golden Games on April 16.

Also, on Saturday, two-time Olympic champ Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked a world leading 10.67 in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Caribbean athletes are in preparation mode ahead of this year’s Commonwealth Games, which begin on July 28, in Birmingham, England.