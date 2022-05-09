4 deaths, 214 covid19 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

Four deaths due to covid19 were reported on Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,856.

The number of new cases reported from samples taken between Friday and Sunday was 214.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were three elderly men and one middle-aged woman. It said the comorbidities present included hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disease. renal disease and cancer. Two people had multiple comorbidities, and two people had no known comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 151,806 cases of covid19, of which 139,219 have recovered.

There are 188 patients in hospital. Of these, 55 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with three in the intensive care unit and six in the high dependency unit. There are 32 people at the Caura Hospital, 40 at the Augustus Long Hospital, three at the St Ann’s Hospital, 14 at the Arima General Hospital, ten at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 22 at the St James Medical Complex, 11 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are 24 people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,519 people in home self-isolation. There are 464 recovered community cases and 22 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 81.6 per cent or 14,797 of 18,140 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021-April 13.

It said of the 3,843 deaths up to May 4, 270 were vaccinated, 3,183 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 711,660 people who have been fully vaccinated, out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 688,340 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.8 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 690,933.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 654,782, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,878.

A total of 151,753 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 717,879, of which 312,585 were done at private facilities and 405,294 at public facilities.