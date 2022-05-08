Tobago has 76 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection has revealed that as of 10 pm on Friday, 76 people have contracted covid19 in Tobago.

On Thursday, the division reported that 47 new cases had emerged.

In a statement on Saturday, the division said the island now has 604 active cases.

It added the island's covid19 death toll stands at 266.

The division said ten people are currently hospitalised, four of whom are fully vaccinated and six unvaccinated.

It said to date Tobago has 8,078 recovered patients..