Martin, Richards Snr vying for St Madeleine golf crown

Ben Martin, second from left, and Chris Richards Snr, left, are in a close contest in the professional flight. -

BEN MARTIN will aim to maintain his form heading into the final day of the Ste Madeleine Golf Club Open 2022 at the club’s course, on Sunday.

At the end of the second day on Saturday, Martin was leading the professional flight with a score of 136.

In second place is Chris Richards Snr with 140.

It is expected to be a two-horse race between Martin and Richards Snr as the rest of the field is trailing by some distance. Adam Montano is third with 151.

In the championship divison, Chris Richards Jnr leads the pack with 150 and Zico Corriea is second with 151. Rounding off the top three is Reynold Deonath with 152.

In the women’s division, Elise La Borde is in first place with a score of 80 followed by Jada Charles who has 89. Camille Roopnarine is third heading into the final day with a score of 107.

In flight one, Daurance Williams (75), Steve Durgadeen (79) and Kevesh Ramnath (81) are in front and in flight two the trio of Hamil Rajack, Isaac Adlof and Roger Williams are in a tight battle for the title as they all ended day two on 80.

In flight three, Moonilal Lalchan (86) sit atop the leaderboard, followed by Dwayne Ramlal (87), Damion Sarwan (90) and Joe Bryant (90).