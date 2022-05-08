Fatima, Queen's Park, Police shine at hockey festival

Adam Perriera of Fatima Under-19 moves with the ball during Saturday's game against Queen's Park B. - ROGER JACOB

FATIMA, Queen’s Park and Police were the standout teams in the early matches when the TT Hockey Board Festival continued at the Woodbrook Youth Centre, on Saturday.

Fatima won twice and drew once in their first three matches in the boys Under-19 division.

Fatima easily got past Queen's Park B 5-0 and recorded another 5-0 win over Paragon.

Against Paragon, Caleb Pinder and Adam Perriera scored two goals each for Fatima and Christian Mendez added another.

Fatima had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Queen's Park A.

Aidan Elias scored both goals for Queen's Park and Adrian St Rose and Perriera scored one apiece for Fatima.

In other Under-19 matches, Queen's Park A defeated Shape 5-0 and Queen's Park B battled to a 1-1 draw with Paragon.

In the veteran category, Queen's Park outlasted Notre Dame 3-2.

Rob Wyatt scored twice for the Parkites and Raphael Govia also got his name on the scoresheet. For Notre Dame, Nku Davis and Selwyn King were on target.

Queen's Park were clinical against Fatima emerging with a 9-1 win.

Police beat Fatima 3-2 and also got past Notre Dame 3-1.

Wayne Legerton, Shane Legerton and Charlene Pierre scored for Police against Notre Dame.