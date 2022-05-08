Cops await autopsy on body found on Buccoo beach

Arlon Fraser

Tobago police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a THA employee on Saturday night.

A police report said 51-year-old Arlon Fraser, of Rockly Vale, Scarborough, went diving around 8 am at the Buccoo Beach.

Almost ten hours later a lifeguard noticed a body floating in the water just off Buccoo beach. The body was retrieved and later identified as Fraser by his brother Colin Fraser and sister Claudette Fraser, both of Castara.

A DMO visited the scene and pronounced him dead. His body was removed and taken to the Scarborough mortuary.

Speaking to Newsday on Sunday, ACP William Nurse said that police prefer to wait for an autopsy before classifying it as a drowning.

“It’s the responsible thing to do. Normally we are not supposed to jump to a conclusion without a post-mortem. We would await the post-mortem, if we go otherwise we may get in trouble.”

President of the All Tobago Fisher Folk Association Curtis Douglas said the association is shocked. He told Newsday, “We were surprised when we got the news because he is someone that’s an experienced man with the sea. He was not a member of the association but he was known by fishermen as someone who enjoyed fishing and the sea.”