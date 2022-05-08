Army silence Police 4-1 in Tiger Tanks football

Dwight Jordan (left) scores a penalty for San Juan Jabloteh against Petit Valley/Diego Martin United on Saturday. - ROGER JACOB

DEFENCE FORCE maintained their perfect record in the Trinidad group of the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Football Invitational tournament with a victory, on Saturday.

Defence Force cruised past Police 4-1 at the Police Barracks in St James, and now have four wins from as many matches.

Aaron Johnson opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Malachi Daniel made it 2-0 for Defence Force in the 21st minute.

It was 3-0 at halftime as Jelani Peters found the back of the net in the 31st minute.

Nathaniel De Silva scored for Police in the 90th minute but, in stoppage time, Jerry Morris rounded off the scoring with a fourth goal for Defence Force.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, San Juan Jabloteh defeated Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 2-1.

Jesus Phillip (45th minute) and Dwight Jordan (52nd) gave Jabloteh a 2-0 lead early in the second half, before Joshua Mason pulled a goal back in the 80th minute.

In the second match at Mucurapo, Club Sando defeated Trendsetter Hawks 2-1.

Nathaniel O’Garro scored in the 36th minute for Club Sando, but Khaleem Prince equalied in the 42nd minute for Hawks.

Club Sando found the winner with a 68th minute strike from Rhowen Stewart-Williams.

At Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, FC Tobago Phoenix left it late earning the winner against Stokely Vale FC in stoppage time through an Oshea Williams effort.

St Clair’s Coaching School and Youth Stars Utd battled to a 1-1 draw. St Clair’s Coaching School lead the Tobago group by goal difference ahead of Youth Stars.

Collin Sargeant was on target for St Clair’s in the eighth minute but Antonio Blackman ensured Youth Stars ended the contest with a point with a 52nd minute item.