357 new covid cases, 5 deaths

THERE were 357 new covid19 cases and five deaths according to the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Sunday.

The total number of active positive cases stood at 9,007 at that time.

The update said the number of cases reported reflect samples taken during May 5-7 and not the last 24 hours.The additional five covid-related deaths were two elderly males, two middle-aged males and one middle-aged female all with co-morbidities. This brings the total deaths in TT to date to 3,852.

The update said that three people had multiple comorbidities while two people had a single comorbidity.

There are 194 people in hospital with 8,775 in home self-isolation, the update said.

The number of people fully vaccinated is 711,660 with 151,753 having had a booster.