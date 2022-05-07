Trade Minister encourages manufacturers to enter China's market

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Chinese Ambassador Fang Qui and Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath listen attentively as master distiller John Georges showcases Angostura's 1919 rum while speaking on the process of rum aging. -

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is urging manufacturers to get involved and invest in the Chinese markets.

In a media release on Friday, the ministry said Gopee-Scoon while on company tours with the Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu and TT Manufacturers Association president Tricia Coosal, assured that the Government, through the ministry and exporTT, was ready to assist in penetrating Asia’s largest economy.

The tours took place on Wednesday, where the delegation visited Angostura Ltd, and the TT Fine Cocoa Co Ltd to look at the companies’ manufacturing processes, and to build capacity and develop new, innovative products, with the possibility of entering the Chinese market.

Gopee-Scoon speaking at Angostura called on the company to expand its market and specialty products such as rum and bitters into China and by extension Asia.

Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath said, “This visit signifies a trading relationship we hope to grow with China as Angostura has many unique product offerings."

He added that Angostura also intended to continue to expand trading relationships with various countries with its signature bitters and well-crafted rums.

Fine Cocoa Company director Ashley Parasram highlighted the work between his company and the Cocoa Development Company in processing the beans, and said from an operational standpoint it was ready to export to China but it must work with local farmers to ensure that they can supply enough quantities.

Gopee-Scoon said, “The visit today shows China what is being done with the variety of cocoa that is well known across the globe. The infusion of Chinese liquor and the use of local fruits with chocolate to create niche products show the potential for innovation and value-added, and open up the opportunities for new export markets and increased foreign exchange earnings.”

Qiu said both countries have a long history and strong relationship, and referring to TT’s recent participation in the 4th Annual China International Import Expo said there was a wide range of high-quality products on display inclusive of rum, cocoa and spices,

He was confident that China’s market presented significant opportunities and potential for TT’s exporters.