Sam's hat-trick puts Defence Force in Ascension Football tournament lead

Brent Sam (left) -

DEFENCE Force are the new leaders in the Ascension League Football tournament as a hat-trick by winger Brent Sam led the unit to a 8-0 victory over Moruga FC at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, on Friday.

With the win, Defence Force moved ahead of Police FC and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the standings.

Defence Force now have 17 points from seven matches with five wins and two losses.

Second placed Rangers (16 points) and third placed Police FC (15 points) both have the opportunity to move ahead of Defence Force this weekend.

Rangers faced Central FC at 7 pm on Saturday at the Arima Velodrome. Before that match, AC Port of Spain and Real West Fort Utd played at the same venue, from 5 pm.

On Sunday, Police FC will tackle Central Soccer World at the Police Barracks, St James from 5 pm.

Sam scored in the 22nd minute, 58th and 75th to lead Defence Force to the crushing win over Moruga FC.

Jameel Boatswain added a brace with goals in the 38th and 54th minutes of play.

Justin Garcia (20th), Jamali Garcia (67th) and Kevon Blackman (70th) also got their names on the scoresheet.

In the first match of the double-header, Deportivo PF got past Cunupia FC 2-0.

Andrei Pacheco scored in the sixth minute and Shackiel Henry was on target in the 66th minute.