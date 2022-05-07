PM to speak at energy conference May 31-June 2

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport after his return from an overseas trip on April 21. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE Prime Minister is expected to be one of the key speakers at the Energy Chamber’s Conference and Trade show this year.

The event is scheduled to take place between May 31 and June 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain under the theme "Leveraging the industry’s strengths for the energy transition."

In a media release on Friday, the Energy Chamber said, “The oil and gas industry have a central role to play in the energy transition globally, regionally and locally.

“Over the past century, the industry has developed the skills and delivered the energy that has built the modern world. Over the next two decades the industry must turn its skills and knowledge to the challenge of continuing to deliver more energy, but now without the associated carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions.”

The conference and trade show which usually takes place between January and February will return to its original schedule in 2023, the chamber said.

This year, however, the event will be a hybrid conference with some delegates to be hosted in-person and others to join in virtually.

Other speakers include the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles, NGC president Mark Loquan, Caricom Secretary General Dr Carla Natalie Barnett, and representatives from Shell, bp and Methanex, among others.