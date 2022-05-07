Muhammad delivers for PowerGen in T20 Festival

Uthman Muhammad -

UTHMAN Muhammad delivered with a destructive display of batting to lead PowerGen to a narrow three-wicket win over Preysal when the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival continued, on Friday, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Muhammad, who entered the crease with PowerGen 78/5 in the 14th over chasing 143, struck an unbeaten 46 to guide his team to victory.

The TT Red Force player struck one four and five sixes in his 18-ball knock to propel PowerGen to 143/7 in 19.2 overs.

Earlier in the innings, Videsh Sookhai slammed 39 off 38 deliveries.

Bowling for Preysal, Rakesh Maharaj grabbed 3/24 in four overs.

Preysal posted 142/7 batting first with Vishan Jagessar hitting 28 off 21 balls.

Jarlarnie Seales was the chief destroyer with 3/33 in four overs and Muhammad bagged 2/29 in four overs.

In the other match, Queen’s Park I eased past Queen’s Park II by nine wickets.

QPCC II scored 134/8 in their 20 overs with Joshua Ramdoo lashing 35 and Jesse Bootan chipping in with 29.

Leg spinner Yannic Cariah snatched 3/18 in four overs to help reduce QPCC II.

In reply, QPCC I cruised to 138/1 in 14.3 overs with Red Force batsman Isaiah Rajah belting eight fours and two sixes in his innings of 64 off 32 balls.

Tion Webster contributed 35 and West Indies batsman Darren Bravo scored 30 not out.

The tournament continues on Saturday with Clarke Road playing Central Sports at 11 am. In the second match at 3 pm Alescon Comets will face Profilbau Victoria Utd.