Video: Motorcade for Justice remembers Paria Divers



Participants of the 'Motorcade for Justice' complete a small closing ceremony at the Queens Park Savannah, opposite NAPA in Port of Spain. Despite not being given permission from the authorities, speaker Kevin Lalchan, a close friend of the victims, appealed to citizens, not to forget the four divers; Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar and Kazim Ali Jr, and the tragic circumstances that claimed their lives on Friday 25th February 2022.

Video by Roger Jacob