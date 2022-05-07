JFK to Tobago direct passengers excited

Passengers arrive on a CAL flight which flew directly from JFK airport in New York on Thursday - THA

Passengers and crew members disembarking Caribbean Airlines flight BW 433 were all smiles on Thursday as the airline resumed the non-stop service between Tobago and JFK, New York. It was its first international flight directly to Tobago since March 2020 when the country’s borders were shut down to prevent the spread of covid19.

Speaking with Newsday at the ANR Robinson International Airport, the passengers were all excited.

Gillian Clement said she sees the reintroduction of this flight as a good initiative.

“Having a direct flight coming down is a really good idea. In the past, we used to land in Piarco and then come in, but the fact that we can now come straight home, we’re happy about that.”

Noting that she was born in Tobago but grew up in the United States, Fleming said she will be vacationing for one week.

“Eat some fish, some mangoes – I’m here for all that Tobago has to offer.”

Another passenger Emelda Frederick shared similar sentiments.

“This is wonderful. I love how they bring back this straight flight. I had booked another flight previously and I changed it, just to come straight to Tobago.”

Frederick is back home for three months and intends to make the best of her time in Tobago.

“I was born here. I’m a retiree but Tobago is where I was born and grow. I have no plans as yet, but I would make the best of it.”

While Paulene Joseph-Croix said she was ready for some sun, sea and sand having not had a vacation since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m a nurse and I’ve been waiting for this very time. I will be on Pigeon Point (beach) every day during my stay.”

Verlyn Wright said she has been coming to Tobago every year since 1970 along with her husband who died during the pandemic.

“I missed the last two years, and my husband passed during that period. So when I heard the announcement of this direct flight, I saw it as the perfect opportunity for a well-deserved vacation.”

She said she will be on the island until May 19.

“I am originally from Tobago, and it feels so good to be back because I have not seen my family since, so I am excited.”

The passengers were treated to a cultural showcase culture, comprising African dancers and drummers while support staff from the THA's Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation handed out bags and other trinkets to the visitors.