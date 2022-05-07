Hockey ace Browne named Southgate HC men's coach

Kwan Brown, centre, at Southgate Hockey Centre, Trent Park, London, UK , last week. PHOTO COURTESY SOUTHGATE HC -

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago hockey player Kwan Browne has been appointed men's head coach of Southgate HC.

The club, based in Trent Park, near Oakwood in London, competes in the Men's England Hockey League.

Browne, 44, is no stranger at Southgate having represented the club in the 1997/1998 season. He has enjoyed a stellar career in England, winning the Premier Division Championship in 2019 as a player/coach with Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club.

Browne, who represented Trinidad and Tobago with distinction for 17 years, is making an equally impressive transition into the coaching world. Last year he was named men's assistant coach by the England Hockey Board (EHB).

His new position at Southgate will not affect his assistant coaching role with England.

Browne said he was delighted to work with Southgate HC in an article on the club's website.

He said, "It’s a great opportunity to join Southgate, a sleeping giant in club hockey, they are looking to take the next step and I look forward to help taking them to the next level.”

He told The Hockey Paper, "I had a great time with Hampstead & Westminster, really enjoyed it and wouldn’t change anything at all. It just came to a point where after six years in charge, it felt like the right time for some change and I was fortunate enough that Southgate was looking for a new head coach and to take the next step."

Browne praised the facilities at Southgate which he described as one of the best in England.

“I think the club has fantastic facilities in a great location with great people behind the scenes. Given this I would love to see the club, and this won’t be easy – it won’t come without real effort – but I want to see the club back in the Premier Division of English Hockey, back into the top flight.

“I do get this is very difficult, but it can be done, taking it step by step but with a clear eye on promotion. I think the club is ready to take things to the next level.”

Browne said he intends to keep playing next season once his body is strong enough.

The club's chairman, Neil Murphy, said he was delighted to welcome Browne back to Southgate.

"He has a tremendous track record as a coach and player and I know he shares the club’s excitement as we start on the next phase of our development. We have and always will be a family club but we are also one with big ambitions. Central to this is the aim to develop all our players and for Southgate to be the best place to play hockey. Kwan will be instrumental in helping us achieve all this and making sure we enjoy it along the way.”