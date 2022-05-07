A country full of jitters

Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob -

THE EDITOR: There is mayhem in the land and a lot of citizens are wondering what is taking place; if it is natural. Yes, it is natural because the problem with the country is the very citizens who are querying what is taking place. Isn’t that something?

There are several factors, apart from people’s behaviour, that have put the world in a state of disarray. The pandemic is the main factor plus the major changes in trade, also greed (everybody wants more money without having to work for it).

All the political forces in the country are now trying to consolidate because of the cracks that have begun to appear in the walls by spreading political rubbish to catch the gullible ones; not me. Just imagine Watson Duke said he will put a swimming pool in all the houses he would construct for Trinidad and Tobago.

Now I shift to acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, who recently stated at the funeral of his fallen soldier, PC Clarence Gilkes, that there is evil stalking the land. I will tell Jacobs that part of that evil is the very unit that he now commands.

After 20 shots are fired at an assailant and miss and land elsewhere, the Police Service is now so ashamed and saddened by the act that it is trying to lay blame on the rest of the society, when the members of the service came from the very society. This is such a shame.

And then my dapper-looking Minister of National Security is rendering to the TTPS his fullest support. Fitzgerald Hinds, you never fail to arouse my laughing bags.

The talk is that “Rowley is the problem.” That is being dishonest to the rest of the population that this one man must go. The Prime Minister may carry a bad aura around him. However, he is constantly trying to be honest with the nation and tell it like it is. As I have always said, I am no fan of Dr Rowley, but I render onto Caesar what is Caesar’s.

Racism and talk radio have destroyed this country to the extent that some people are prepared to say anything at any time with a cost factor. The country is filled with jitters; nearly everyone is on edge looking for confrontation. Some motorists are breaking traffic lights as if it is the norm, with no care for other motorists or pedestrians.

According to Dominic Kalipersad, a recent national award recipient, “Lord, put ah hand.”

EARL MARTIN

Trincity