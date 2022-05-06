Who is more responsible, parents or teachers?

THE EDITOR: Who is more responsible for students, parents or teachers? Responsible for what? you may ask.

Each has responsibilities for different things. If it’s a question of who is more accountable, again both are for different things.

A teacher can only educate what a parent has raised. Both are positions of great responsibility.

Parents are primarily responsible. They bring children into this world.

Teachers are responsible for the safety and education of children while they are at school and in their care.

Parents and teachers both play a role in being responsible for children in different ways.

Children spend a lot of time in school with teachers. Teachers are parents and parents are teachers. These roles are the same.

Children spend most of their days with the teacher. Some parents are hardly available because of their job. They should not neglect their part in the child's training. Teachers exist to supplement parenting.

The ideal scenario is to have teachers and parents on the same page, with the same goals of raising young people to excel.

You can lead a horse to water but you cannot make it drink. TT, you can lead a child to education but you cannot make the child learn. The child has to want to learn.

Teachers and parents can attempt to sway the child's attitude but in the end the only person who can decide to receive an education is the student.

When a student fouls up neither parent nor teacher wants to take responsibility. When a student passes SEA for Naparima College or Lakshmi Girls Hindu College, who takes the credit?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town