Trinidad and Tobago Chamber: Swift, decisive action needed to deal with criminals

In this file photo, municipal police keep watch as people go about their business in San Fernando. File photo/Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce has said the recent spate of killings showed a pattern of increasing attacks upon businesspeople.

In a media release on Friday, the chamber said it condemned the latest murder, that of businessman Darryl Dindial, and again called for urgent action on crime.

Dindial, the owner of Dindial’s Auto Supplies in Montrose, Chaguanas, was shot and killed during a robbery at his business place on Thursday.

The chamber said the recent killings of Nicole Moses, which was witnessed by her family, and the attack on Brian Manswell and his staff at Reliable Appliances confirmed that the business community remained the target of criminals.

“Citizens have also been affected by the increase in criminal activity and continue to live in fear. The brazen and brutal nature of so many of the crimes committed disrupts the peace and productivity of our society."

It said it was equally distressing that many of those associated with these crimes had pending charges for robberies, home invasions and larceny.

“The fact that they are allowed to continue to circulate in public because of bail entitlements, notwithstanding the clear fact that criminal activity is a part of their way of life, is equally appalling.”

The chamber called the Government and the relevant authorities to set aside partisan positions and put in place legislation and policies to protect citizens.

It added that it was ready to collaborate with the Government in the interest of urgent action.

“We believe that further support of the protective services is needed. This must be about the call of duty to a nation and to the citizens that need to be served.”