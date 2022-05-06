Tobago has 553 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s active covid19 caseload continues to rise.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island’s active cases have risen from 523 on May 4 to 553 on May 5. Forty-seven new cases were confirmed overnight.

Tobago’s death toll remains at 266.

The division said 11 people are hospitalised, four of whom are fully vaccinated and 11 unvaccinated.

It said, to date, Tobago has 8,053 recovered patients.