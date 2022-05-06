Ria Ali takes charge in the Ladies' Room

Ria Ali in a scene from Ladies' Room.

Ria Ali plays Nalini Ramjohn in RS/RR latest comedy Ladies’ Room which premieres at CLR James Auditorium, Cipriani College, Valsayn, this weekend.

Over the past ten years Ali has acted in more than 15 plays throughout Trinidad and Tobago. She first appeared in Men Are Dog as the character Dawn Agostini in 2011 and since then she has become a favourite among the cast in plays produced by RS/RR Productions under the direction of Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, a media release said.

Ali has featured in such hit plays as Real Housewives of Port of Spain, De Biggest Maco, Scandal, What My Best Friend Did To Me and Should I Really Get Married? She rose to critical acclaim as an actress in her role as Angel Babwah in the play, Love Thy Neighbour, the release said.

Ali's growth, timing, and execution as an actress have earned her a well-loved place in local theatre. She will act alongside Mason, Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Zo Mari Tanker, Leslie Ann Lavine and Deron Dindial.