Planning Ministry receives IdeaHub from Huawei

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles gets IdeaHub from Huawei's country manager Evan Zhouyu - Ministry of Planning and Development

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles thanked Huawei's country manager Evan Zhouyu for donating an IdeaHub smart office productivity tool to the ministry on Friday.

Beckles said building a digital national community will help enable business environments, make it easier for businesses and record a growth in all sectors.

Zhouyu said the aim is to get Huawei and government ministries to collaborate and create ways to boost economic growth.

Beckles said the ministry is working on making the application process for simple or complex building approvals more efficient as a part of itsTown and Country Planning Division's Transformation project. It will also help people connect to over 25 state agencies involved in the construction permitting process.

A release said people can now access stamp duty, status-of-land correspondence and planning permissions through its developTT platform, while it is still working on providing all services.

It said e-services are still under way for Tobago.

The release said Huawei made a larger donation to the government through the Ministry of Digital Transformation to help build a digital national community and public service.