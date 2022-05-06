Lendl Simmons, Vikash Mohan hit 50s in T20 Festival

Central Sports Daniel Williams makes looks to play a shot during the T20 Festival match against Profilbau Victoria Sports Club, on Thursday, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

LENDL Simmons and Vikash Mohan starred on the opening day of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Thursday.

In the first match, Simmons cracked 60 not out to guide Central Sports to a commanding nine-wicket win over Profilbau Victoria Sports Club.

Victoria were dismissed for 88 in 18.1 overs with Aaron Nanan scoring 19.

Bowling for Central Sports, Rayad Emrit took 3/11 in three overs.

Kristopher Ramsaran grabbed 2/13 in three and Anderson Mahase snatched 2/12 in two overs.

In reply, Simmons’s unbeaten half century came off 28 balls and included three fours and seven sixes.

Daniel Williams chipped in with 28 off 15 balls.

In the second match, Clarke Road defeated Alescon Comets by eight wickets.

Comets scored 119/8 with Lyndell Nelson hitting 31 off 30. Mohan (2/14), Kerwyn Sirju (2/17) and Samuel Roopnarine (2/23) all grabbed two wickets for Clarke Road.

Mohan returned with the bat striking eight fours and a six in his knock of 56 not out off 37 balls to propel Clarke Road to 123/2 in 13.3 overs. Nicholas Sookdeosingh contributed 40 off 32 deliveries.

The tournament continues on Friday.