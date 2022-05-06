Kathy-Ann Perkins hosts first solo exhibition

Girl With Hibiscus

Kathy-Ann Perkins brings a fresh approach to beloved themes with her first solo exhibition, Fragments of Beauty.

After her sell-out debut as part of their New Faces 2021 Exhibition, Horizons Art Gallery is welcoming in her back and highlighting her brand new body of work.

Perkins is a quiet and gentle spirit, a wife and mother. Her love for art and drive to create were nurtured at Providence Girls’ Catholic School, Port of Spain, where she earned a grade one in art at CXC Level. She went on to earn a degree in business administration, but kept her hand in many creative projects including producing drawings and assisting in the production of a small but successful children’s Carnival band for over 20 years, a media release said.

In 2012 she discovered Marsha Bhagwansingh and took a few drawing and painting courses, reigniting her artistic passion. With her children now at school, Perkins has been empowered once again to pick up her brush, experimenting with various mediums and styles, the release said.

Commenting on her current body of work, Perkins said her paintings demand to be examined.

“I would describe my paintings as impressionistic realism with a bit of abstraction. Modern and messy, my paintings demand to be examined. Favouring oils, I use a thick application of paint, often using a palette knife to create highly-textured works with unexpected pops of colour. In this collection, Fragments of Beauty, I have focused on the little bits of beauty I am so fortunate to witness, especially during the pandemic. The blossoming poui trees always take my breath away,” she said in the release.

The opening of Fragments of Beauty can be viewed either in person from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery or virtually on May 10. For the virtual opening at 5.30 pm: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be live with the artist in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

The exhibition can be viewed until May 21 at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James from 8.30 am- 5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays. Current health protocols will be in place.