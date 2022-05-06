Hockey Festival resumes in Woodbrook

In this 2018 fiule photo Trinidad and Tobago’s Jordan Reynos, front, evades President’s XI’s Terrance Baptiste in an exhibition game yesterday at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Port of Spain.

THE TT Hockey Board Indoor Festival 2022 resumes at the Woodbrook Youth Facility from 10 am, on Saturday.

The last match is scheduled to start at 5.30 pm.

A total of 16 matches will be played on Saturday in the boys' Under-19 and veterans category.

Queen’s Park I, Queen’s Park II, Paragon, Fatima and Shape Hockey Club will battle in the boys' Under-19 division.

TT Police Service (TTPS), Notre Dame, Fatima and Queen’s Park will feature in the veterans division.

Magnolia and TTPS dominated the opposition in the women’s and men’s categories respectively during the opening weekend of competition on April 23 and 24.

Each match lasts 20 minutes and the league runs until June.