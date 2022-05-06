FIBA instructor to facilitate local coaching clinics

BASKETBALL in Trinidad and Tobago is expected to bounce back, as the national federation prepares to launch three coaching clinics from May 21-28 as part of its strategic plan to boost the development of the game locally.

A National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) media release said, “Through the Start Coaching programme, a collaborative effort of the World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC) and Federation Internationale de Basketball Amateur (FIBA), the clinics will be held.”

The first clinic will take place from May 21-22, the second from May 24-25 and the third from May 27-28.

The clinics will be facilitated by respected FIBA coaching instructor Nelson Isley and will focus on promoting and growing coaches at the grassroot level.

Teachers from primary schools across multiple districts throughout TT are the targeted participants for the first two sessions with the training aimed at increasing the number of students involved with an early introduction to the fundamentals of basketball.

The final session is reserved for coaches not attached to primary schools who have an interest in becoming FIBA Level I certified. Additionally, 12 coaches who earned FIBA Level I certification in 2017 will be afforded the opportunity to understudy Isley during the clinics, with a view of assessing and recommending suitable candidates for instructor training.

According to vice-president of training and technical support of the NBFTT Ishmael St Bryce, the clinics form an important part of the federation’s overall development activities.

"One of the federation's strategic objectives focuses on the technical aspects of the game. This outlines the training of 40 coaches, 40 table officials, 40 referees and two game commissioners,” St Bryce said.

“Thus far, FIBA has certified 23 table officials and one game commissioner in TT, while the NBFTT has run courses for an additional 25 officials. The focus is now turned to certifying coaches."

Through the clinics, coaches will be equipped with the tools to offer students an athletic foundation that is developmentally on par with their international counterparts. In the long term, an increased quality of output at competitions through the improvement of skills in athletes is anticipated.

“The federation also expects to produce home-grown instructors with a view to maintaining a cutting edge both regionally and internationally, laying the groundwork to establish a level of continuity that would ensure athletic excellence.”